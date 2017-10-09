Posted by Editor

Gravel Truck Smashes into 37 Vehicles in Central Thailand

SARA BURI – A transport truck ladened with gravel crashed into a total of 37 vehicles and pulled down three power poles when it hurtled into a factory parking lot in Saraburi’s Phra Phutthabat district on Monday morning.

The vehicle was seen travelling at high speed down the hill road and then crashing through the meshed wire and concrete wall at Cargill Meats (Thailand) Co on Na Phralan – Ban Krua Road in tambon Khao Wong around 10am.

The heavily loaded truck hit 11 cars and pickup trucks, and 26 motorcycles parked inside the factory yard. It also brought down one power pole owned by the Provincial Electricity Authority and two others owned by the company.

Police told the Bangkok Post that the driver, identified as Wanchai Meejettana, 34, was extracted from the wreckage and rushed to Phra Phutthabat Hospital. Police asked the hospital to test him for drugs and alcohol.

Pol Capt Amnuay Poonpol, a case officer at Phra Phutthapbat, said the 10-wheeler ploughed through the factory’s parking area, so the damage was huge.

Investigators said the injured driver claimed he had suffered a blackout. They could find no tyre marks on the road indicating he had tried to brake. They thought it more likely he fell asleep at the wheel.

