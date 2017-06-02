Posted by Editor

Gravel Truck Rams into Restaurant in Northeastern Thailand Killing Diners

NONG BUA LAM PHU – Three restaurant customers have been killed and seven others hurt, three seriously, after a gravel-loaded trailer truck rammed into seven vehicles and then a restaurant near a fresh market in Na Klang district late Thursday night.

Diners were thrown off their seats, tables, chairs and other belongings were damaged and scattered over the area.

The force of the crash killed one man and injured nine others. Two of the wounded were later pronounced dead at a local hospital.

The driver of the trailer truck, Mr. Runjuan Pongkhwanoi, 30, of Chaiyaphum province, was apprehended and charged with reckless driving causing deaths and injuries. Police said he tested negative in urine and blood-alcohol tests.

Mr Runjuan told authorities that he had been blinded by the high-beam headlights of an incoming vehicle, causing him to loose control of the truck. He tried to apply brakes, but they failed, his truck then skidded off the road ramming into seven vehicles parked and then into the restaurant.

The dead victims, one of whom was a woman, were identified later as Thongkham Pirunsunthorn, 50, whose body was found trapped under the trailer truck, Wichit Arirapitak, 45 and Ms Wilasinee Thaweechart, 26.

The seven injured people, three were seriously are being treated at Nong Bua Lam Phu Hospital.

