Government Says Thai Children Aren’t Drinking Enough Milk

BANGKOK – Agriculture permanent secretary Thirapat Prayoonsit reports Thai children are drinking too little milk – averaging 18 litres a year – and the Ministry of Agriculture and Cooperatives have set a target to increase annual milk intake among children to 25 litres per head.

To mark the World Milk Day on June 1st, the Ministry of Agriculture released nine caravans of cars from their gathering point at Macro wholesale modern trade store in Lat Phra toward nine routes to campaign for Thai children to drink more milk.

Free milk were distributed to visitors to Khao Din today and the handouts will continue until June 4.

The ministry, in cooperation with the private sector, held discount sale of milk products today at Tesco Lotus, Siam Macro, Foodland super market, Big C super centre and Tops super market. The event will continue until June 15.

Milk products are on sale at 20-40 percent discount.

Agriculture permanent secretary Thirapat Prayoonsit said that although Thai children are drinking more milk now – averaging 18 litres per year per head, the intake is regarded as too little and it should be increased to 25 litres per annum.

