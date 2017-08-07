Posted by Editor

Government Continues Crackdowns on Drugs, Arms Traffickers

CHIANG RAI – Defense Ministry spokesman Maj Gen Kongcheep Tantravanich said today that Security agencies will continue to suppress gangsters allegedly involved in drugs and weapons trafficking.

He said security officials had from seized 156 million amphetamine pills, 360 kilograms of heroine, 3,900 kilograms of crystal meth, 8,700 kilograms of dried marijuana, and 13,500 kilograms of Krathom leaves, and made arrests of some 30,000 persons allegedly involved in such crimes.

He said the authorities were keeping close watch on networks of alleged criminals, possibly including some government officials, and will strictly enforce the law to restore safety and security.

The spokesman thanked the general public for trusting the authorities and participation in the crackdowns by giving tip-offs to organized crime

By Tanakorn Sangiam

