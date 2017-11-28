Posted by Editor

Get Your Geek On “Big Bangkok Comic Con” Announced for April 27-29 at Royal Paragon Hall

BANGKOK – Two of Thailand’s biggest comic convention organizers, TrueVisions Group and Hobbie Plus have joined forces to host Bangkok Comic Con and Thailand Comic Con 2018 in April, 2018.

TrueVisions, the region’s leading provider of US Hollywood content, and Hobbie PLUS, which provides popular content from Japan and other Asian countries, will cooperate to deliver what they call “the pop culture festival in Souteast Asia”.

The event will be held from April 27-29 at Royal Paragon Hall, Siam Paragon.

Ong-ard Prapakamol, a director of TrueVisions Group, said: “Pop culture has spread across the world, including Asia. In Thailand, the first comic con event was held in 2014, and it has been growing ever since.

“Comic con events have attracted an overwhelming number of fans of movies, series, comic books, anime and toys among others. We, as the organizers, want to give the fans the greatest comic con experience ever.

“The spectacular event is aimed to attract both Hollywood content lovers and collectors of Japan’s anime figures, so an overwhelming number of fans are expected to join the event. Actually, we estimate that the three-day event will attract more than 100,000 visitors.

“We are extremely ready to organize such events in other South East Asian countries in the near future, in addition to highly successful Jakarta Comic Con.”

Chanvit Vittayasamrit, a director at Hobbie Plus, added: “The cooperation is like East Meets West. Visitors to the event will see the unseen, as this is an event of the best pop culture events from Hollywood and premium pop culture events from Japan, all in one place.

“Fans will have a chance to meet famous Hollywood stars and renowned Japanese idols, while cartoon characters will take to the stage with shows throughout the three days. There will be a grand cosplay contest, games and competitions, and displays of collections and limited edition figures for you to enjoy watching and buying exclusively at this event.”

The event will welcomes families and visitors of all genders and ages.

Source: The Nation

