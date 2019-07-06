German Wanted on Interpol Red Notice Arrested in Central Thailand

BANGKOK – Thailand’s Immigration police have arrested a 43 year-old German man on an Interpol Red Notice warrant and also charged him with overstaying his tourist visa.

Sascha Arnold Durst, 43, was detained this week in Thailand’s north-central province of Phetchabun.

Pol.Lt. Gen. Pong Pong Anan (Translated from Thai) told Thai Media that Phetchabun Immigration authorities learned from an informant that Durst was wanted on an Interpol red notice and faced three charges of theft and forgery in Germany.

The total alleged damage was equal to about 16 million baht (€462,760).

Police said Durst had been living in Thailand illegally after entering on a tourist visa almost three years ago.

He married his wife Sascha Durst and ran a bar in northeastern Thailand, which he recently closed and fled to Phetchabun Province.

Pol.Lt. Gen. Pong Pong Anan said he will be extradited back to Germany to face charges.

Social Media Notoriety

Earlier this week Thailand’s immigration police arrested a 34 year-old German man also wanted on an Interpol Red Warrant thanks to the help of social media and the German embassy.

Acting Iimmigration chief Pol Lt Gen Sompong Chingduang told Thai media yesterday that German national Maximilian Fernsebner, 34, was arrested after they ran a routine check through the German embassy, discovering he was wanted on an Interpol red notice.

He said Maximilian had entered Thailand in 2017 prior to the notice being issued for charges related to drug trafficking, robbery and child pornography.

Source: Phetchabun Immigration