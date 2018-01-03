German Police Probe Lawmaker Over Anti-Muslim Tweet

“What the hell is wrong with this country? Why is the official page of police in NRW tweeting in Arabic,” Beatrix von Storch, a member of the anti-immigrant Alternative for Germany (AfD), wrote in a Dec. 31 tweet that was later deleted by Twitter after receiving complaints from members of the public.

Police in the state of North Rhine-Westphalia (NRW) posted a New Year’s Eve greeting in Arabic as well as German, English and French. Cologne, a city where groups of mainly Arab immigrants were accused of sexual assaults at New Year’s Eve celebrations two years ago, is located in the state.

BERLIN – German police have asked prosecutors to investigate a far-right lawmaker for possible incitement to hatred after she criticized a police force for tweeting in Arabic “to appease the barbaric, Muslim, rapist hordes of men.”

“Are they seeking to appease the barbaric, Muslim, rapist hordes of men?” she added.

Twitter suspended her account for some 12 hours after she posted the message, saying it breached the micro-blogging website’s rules that bar users from posting hateful messages.

Social media platforms face hefty fines in Germany if they fail to remove hateful postings swiftly, and companies like Facebook and Twitter have hired extra staff to monitor such messages.

The NRW police deployed large numbers of officers to secure New Year’s street parties in large cities this year and said celebrations were largely peaceful.

Prosecutors in NRW must first decide whether they should deal with the police complaint against von Storch or transfer the case to Berlin authorities given that her constituency is in the capital.

If prosecutors deem there are sufficient grounds to launch an official criminal investigation against her, they would first have to ask parliament to suspend her immunity.

Cologne Chief Prosecutor Ulf Willuhn said prosecutors must now decide whether von Storch’s message amounted to “inciting people to commit violence against a certain section of society.”

Von Storch declined to comment when asked in a newspaper interview about the police complaint, but she added it was important to speak freely about problems in Germany without censorship and the threat of charges.

"Political correctness has led to a situation where a lot of severe problems can no longer be addressed openly," von Storch told Neue Osnabruecker Zeitung daily.