German National Nico Papke Confesses to Murdering his Thai Girlfriend

PHUKET – German National Nico Papke, 35, has confessed to the murder of his Thai girlfriend, ten days after police found her body wrapped in a blanket and dumped in a forest in Kathu.

Col Vitoon Kongsutjai of the Phuket Provincial Police told Thai Media that Nico at first, he denied any involvement with the crime, but after further questioning, he confessed to murdering Picha Nampadung, 35.

Nico was taken to the crime scenes, both at the house in Rawai and the forest in Kathu.

Col Vitoon said he confessed that he killed Ms Picha in the house and then burried her body in the forest. He added that he did it because he was angry at her for texting with another man on “LINE APP”

Picha Nampadung, body was found in a shallow crave on July 9, police found her body by following the GPS record of a rented vehicle used by Nico. Her face was smashed and there were stab wounds on the left side of her body.

Source: Phuket Gazett, The Nation

