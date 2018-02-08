Posted by Editor

German Brothers Cycling the World Arrive in Thailand

NARATHIWAT -Two German brothers who are riding their bikes around the world have arrived in Thailand after taking their journey to Turkey, Australia and Malaysia.

The duo, Nathanael Arndt, 28, and Johanna Arndt, 26, entered Thailand from Malaysia via Narathiwat province. The siblings made a stop in Yala province to rest and had a meal amid police security.

They said local residents had been very friendly and welcoming since they arrived.

They will soon begin their journey to Chiang Rai where they will cross the border into Myanmar. It will take them approximately three weeks to reach the northern province.

They will end their global journey in Nepal. It will have taken them six months in total to complete their mission.

