Posted by Editor

German Arrested in Central Thailand for Procuring Sex From an Underage Girl

–

PATTAYA – A 41-year-old woman and a 56 year-old German National were arrested on Sunday for allegedly procuring girls under 18 for prostitution targeting foreign customers in Chon Buri province.

Amornrat Kateuy was apprehended along with German national Hans Peter Walter Mack, 56, who was allegedly a customer at a house in Tambon Nong Prue, Bang Lamung district.

Police, who were staking out the house after receiving an allegation of prostitution involving underage girls, said they spotted Amornrat riding a motorcycle with a teenage girl. The German man followed them to the house on another motorcycle.

Police said they saw Amornrat and a girl inside the house, and a shirtless German later emerged from a bedroom. When the occupants of the house refused to open the door, police broke in and found a 15-year-old girl in the bedroom, wearing only a towel.

The girl told police that the man had bought a sexual service from her and that Amornrat had taken her there to perform the service.

Amornrat and Mack face charges of human trafficking and procuring/buying a sex service provided by an underage girl.

Comments

comments

Powered by Facebook Comments