German Arrested at Thai Border Check Point on Warrant for Copyrights Violation

SA KEAOW – A German man wanted on an arrest warrant issued by the Intellectual Property and International Trade Court was arrested by Sa keaow Immigration Police on Monday morning.

Marcus Andreas Schneider, 33, was arrested by immigration police at the Klong Luek border checkpoint in Sa Keaow’s Aranyaprathet district at 9am while he was crossing the border from Poipet in Cambodia.

The police checked his passport with the online immigration system and found that he was wanted by Interpol.

Schneider admitted that he was the person sought by the arrest warrant. He was handed over to the Economic Crime Division for further action.

Schneider was accused of posting copyrighted music for download for a fees. He fled Germany after the arrest warrant was issued against him.

Source: The Nation

