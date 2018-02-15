Posted by Editor

General Rolex Asks Anti-Corruption Commission for One More Week to Clarify Wristwatches

BANGKOK – Thailand’s Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwon “General Rolex” has asked for another week to clarify to Thailand’s National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) about the sources of his expensive wristwatches and a diamond ring.

NACC secretary-general Worawit Sukboon said Tuesday (Feb 13) that Gen Prawit was due to submit his written explanation to the NACC on Feb 8, but the latter claimed he had some business to attend abroad and asked for another week to submit the clarification, or by Feb 15.

According to Thai PBS he said it was not certain for the time being whether more witnesses would be questioned as the anti-graft agency needs to consider written clarification from the deputy prime minister first.

The NACC secretary-general went on saying that if Gen Prawit asked for another extension, he would consider whether it made sense or not and whether it would be granted.

Mr Worawit refused to confirm if the panel considering the case would be able to wrap up the case within the end of this month as earlier promised.

