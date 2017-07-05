Posted by Editor

Gang Posing as Thai Police Busted for Soliciting Bribes

PHITSANULOK – Four gang members who allegedly posed as police and conned victims into paying money to be cleared of suspicions of involvement in illegal drugs have been arrested in this northern province.

They allegedly deceived 13 people into handing over a total of 19.8 million baht.

Provincial Police Region 6 chief Thawitchart Palasak announced the arrests at a media briefing on Wednesday.

The two Thai women were identified as Chenisa Wongfu and Kanjaree Wattanawinin, and the Chinese men as Chen Meihang and Pan Yao.

Pol Lt Gen Thawitchart said 13 people had filed complaints that people claiming to be police officers attached to Provincial Police Region 6 had phoned them and accused them of being involved in illicit drugs.

The “police officers” had persuaded them to transfer money to nominated bank accounts in exchange for their help.

Police investigators initially learned the victims had paid the money into accounts held by Ms Kanjaree and Ms Chenisa.

The extended investigation led to the arrest the two Chinese men, Pol Lt Gen Thawitchart said.

Investigators were now concentrating on tracking down the remaining gang members, including the leader.

By Chinnawat Singha

Bangkok Post

