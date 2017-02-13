Posted by Editor

Friend Totals 40 Million Baht Lamborghini Mucielago in Bangkok

BANGKOK – The driver of a 40 Million Baht Lamborghini Mucielago was uninjured and the two passengers inside were slightly injured when he lost control of the sports car and totaled it in the Lat Phrao district.

Sathirawat Kumpiranon, 32, was driving the black Lamborghini Mucielago when he lost control and collided with a motorcycle then slammed the car into a palm tree at about 3am on Pradit Manu Tham Road.

He was unhurt, but his two passengers, along with the two 17 year old on the motorcycle, were injured and had to be taken to Phyathai Nawamin Hospital, Khaosod News Reported.

Mr. Sathirawat told police that the Lamborghini belonged to his friend real estate business, 38-year-old Orajosira Kemklud, it was one of only 350 ever made.

According to Sathirawat, he was taking some friends home in Mr.Orajosira’s Lamborghini after a night out at Monte Carlo when he lost control of the car on an uphill portion of the road.

He crashed into the motorbike, swerved onto the sidewalk and slammed into a palm tree.

The car was then nearly broken in half and two left wheels splitting off and rolling over 500 metres away.

Police said that after passing a roadside sobriety test they charged Mr. Sathirawat with reckless driving causing injury to others and destruction of private property

They are coordinating with the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration to assess the value of the palm tree after it was broken into two parts by the crash.

Source: Thai PBS, Khaosod News

Live Footage of Lamborghini Mucielago Acciedent – From Khaosod

