French National Found Dead on Inbound Flight to Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi International Airport

BANGKOK – Authorities at Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi International Airport have reported that a 65 year-old Frenchman was found dead on an international flight from Paris to Bangkok.

The deceased Henri Gavet, 65, was coming to Thailand with his friend for vacation. Upon decent, his friend tried to wake him, but Gavet did not respond.

Authorities were informed by a cabin attendant on Flight AF-0166 from Paris that a passenger was found dead as the aircraft was preparing to land. The Ratburina emergency-radio centre was alerted at 9.17am about the fatality.

Authorities suspected that the man’s respiratory system failed and caused his death, his body was taken to Bangplee Hospital and then Police General Hospital for autopsy.

Meanwhile, a 38-year-old man suspected of four rapes last month in Sweden has been arrested in Thailand.

Swedish Prosecutor Karl-Erik Antonsson says they will now start the process of having the man, who was not identified, extradited to Sweden.

Antonsson said the fugitive was arrested Thursday on an international arrest warrant, and that he was suspected of rapes that took place in several locations in Sweden on May 17-19.

Swedish media say the man had earlier been convicted twice of sex crimes and added that he was arrested at the Bangkok airport.

Thai officials said they had no immediate information about the arrest.

