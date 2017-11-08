Posted by Editor

Four Teens Arrested in Bangkok for Allegedly Beating a 17-Year-Old Boy to Death Over Bt500 Debt

BANGKOK – Police have arrested four teens for allegedly beating a 17-year-old boy to death after he failed to pay back a Bt500 debt.

Pol Maj-General Sompong Chingduang, deputy commissioner of the Metropolitan Police Bureau, said police were still hunting for three teenagers who allegedly took part in the Friday night killing on Sitthichai Moolraj, who was working at the Mambo Cabaret Show on Yannawa Road in Bangkok’s Yannawa district.

Sompong on Tuesday led police with two of the four detained teens, both 18, to re-enact the alleged crime, while the other two juvenile suspects were not brought to the scene.

The two suspects told police that one of them had become angry and used a stick to hit Sitthichai seven or eight times after he returned Bt1,000 of a Bt1,500 debt.

The victim fled inside the cabaret and died of a severe neck injury.

Source: The Nation

