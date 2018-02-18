Posted by Editor

Four Soldiers Wounded after Bomb Explosion in Southern Thailand

NARATHIWAT– Four soldiers of an engineering battalion were injured in a bomb explosion in Chanae district while delivering food supplies to a road repair unit on Sunday, police said.

Pol Lt Adipong Promnoo, a Chanae police investigator, said the incident occurred at about 12.30pm on the road through Ban Tue Ko in tambon Chanae.

An explosive ordnance disposal team that examined the scene said the explosion came from a bomb made of a 25-kilogramme gas cylinder buried under the road. A wire connected to the bomb was seen leading about 150 metres into the forest.

The bomb was detonated as a pick-up was carrying the four soldiers and food supplies to Ban Sakai, where an engineering unit was repairing the road.

The explosion caused the pick-up to flip over and come to rest upside down.

Wounded in the explosion were Sgt Chalermkiat Wongkingsri, L/Cpl Jatuwit Thacheen, L/Cpl Thatchapol Chanthamas and Pvt Gifli Thongsong, all of the 5th Engineering Battalion based at Themsatri Srisunthong military camp in Nakhon Si Thammarat.

By Waedao Harai

Bangkok Post

