Posted by Editor

Four Men from Chiang Rai Busted with 40,000 Meth Pills in Uttaradit

–

UTTARADIT – Four men from Chiang Rai were arrested with with 40,000 methamphetamine pills in their possession in Tha Pla district of Uttaradit Province early on Sunday.

Pol Col Tinnarat Phetphansri, the Uttaradit police chief, said that police and defense volunteers manning an anti-drug checkpoint in Tha Pla district stopped and searched a black Toyota car.

Two other vehicles that appeared to be traveling in the same group – a Toyota Vigo pick-up and a Mitsubishi Triton pick-up – broke through the checkpoint and sped away.

With help from the 316th Border Patrol Police Unit, the two pick-up trucks were intercepted about three hours later.

The search of the Toyota car uncovered 40,000 methamphetamine pills hidden under the back seat.

No drugs were found in the other two vehicles.

Jakrapan Ratchanatkriangkrai, 24, the driver of the Toyota car, and three other men in the two pick-up trucks – Somboon Sae Yang, Boonchuay Sae Lo and Komkrit Sae Lo – were arrested and charged with having drugs in possession with intent to sell.

The four suspects said they were delivering the drugs from Chiang Rai’s Thoen district to clients in Ayutthaya, Pol Col Tinnarat said.

By Boonnam Kerdkaew

Bangkok Post

Comments

comments

Powered by Facebook Comments