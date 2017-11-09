Posted by Editor

Four Japanese Tourists and a Thai Guide Killed in Road Accident in Ayutthaya

–

AYUTTHAYA – Four Japanese tourists and a Thai female tour guide have been killed after a passenger van in which they were travelled crashed into the rear of a 10-wheel truck on Pathum-Bang Pahan road in Ayutthaya’s Bang Pa-in district on Wednesday (Nov 8).

Police said that the van driver, 52-year old Charun Aksornsri, survived the fatal accident with serious injuries and burns after he was pulled out of the vehicle by rescue workers.

–

The accident happened at about 4pm. Veerachai Ruangsri, 22, the truck driver, told the police that while he was slowing down the truck in order to turn into an earth pit, he heard a deafening noise at the rear of the vehicle.

He said he disembarked to investigate and found the van crashed into the rear of his truck.

The Japanese Embassy in Bangkok also confirmed the death of the four — two men and two women.

The four were identified as Katsuhiko Narimoto, 65, Haruka Narimoto, 30, Kumiko Komeima, 59, and Yoshio Komeima, 68. The Thai guide was identified as Ms Piyatip Kruangtai, they were participating in a sightseeing tour organized by Tokyo-based Nippon Travel Agency Co.

Source: Thai PBS

Comments

comments

Powered by Facebook Comments