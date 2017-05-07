Posted by Editor

Four Emergency Rescue Workers Killed by While Attending to Accident Victim

TRANG – Four emergency rescue volunteers were killed and a police officer seriously injured after being hit by a pick-up truck while helping a motorcyclist wounded in a road accident early on Sunday.

Four volunteers of Tambon Khlong Teng Municipality and Khlong Teng police rushed to the bridge in a rescue mission on being reported that a man was injured after a motorcycle he was riding crashed.

On arriving at the scene, the rescue volunteers and the police put up signal lights on the road and examined the wounded motorcyclist.

While they were attending to the injured motorcyclists, a Mitsubishi Triton pick-up suddenly rammed into them killing 4 rescue workers and seriously injuring a police officer.

A surviving rescue worker said that he was lucky as he dived for safety in time.

Chuan Poladet, the mayor of Tambon Khlong Teng Municipality, expressed his regret to the families of the four rescue workers who lost their lives at work.

Police are investigating whether the man was driving the Mitsubishi Triton pick-up was under the influence as some beer bottles were found in his vehicle.

