Former Thai Police Doctor Extradited from Myanmar to Face Death Sentence

MAE SOT – Burmese authorities on Thursday handed over a fugitive former police doctor who has been sentenced to death for a murder conspiracy involving one of his Burmese employees.

Dr Supat Laohawattana, a former tropical diseases specialist at Police Hospital, was accompanied by Pol Lt-Col Kim Hmong-u, Burmese immigration police chief of Myawaddi, to the Thai-Burmese friendship bridge at the Mae Sot-Mywaddi border where he was received by a Thai police team led by Pol Maj-Gen Prinya Visitlakul, commander of Tak provincial police.

Dr Supat was sentenced to death in absentia in 2009 by the Petchaburi provincial court for involvement in the killing of a couple of Burmese migrant workers whom he employed to work in his farm in Petchaburi.

One of his sons faces the same sentence while another was handed life imprisonment.

Source: Thai PBS, The Nation

