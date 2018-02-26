Monday, February 26th, 2018 | Posted by

Former Intelligence Officer Arrested in Mae Chan, Chiang Rai With 114,000 Meth Pills and a Kilo of Crystal Meth

Police found 114,000 methamphetamine pills and a kilogram of crystal meth in 33 year-old Jatuphum Maprai’s Vehicle.

CHIANG RAI – A former police intelligence officer was arrested early Monday morning together with a woman while allegedly smuggling 114,000 methamphetamine pills and a kilogram of crystal meth in Mae Chan Chiang Rai.

Jatuphum Maprai, 33, from Nakhon Pathom and Praewplogy Pawiang, 21, from Ratchaburi, were arrested at the Kiew Thap Yung checkpoint on Phaholyothin Road in Mae Chan district’s Tambon Mae Chan at 2.40am.

After police at the checkpoint had waved down the car driven by Jatuphum, he showed them an ID card indicating he was an intelligence officer and asked the officers to let him pass through the checkpoint.

However, police decided to check his credentials and found that Jatuphum had in fact resigned from the intelligence agency.

After a search of his vehicle police found 114,000 methamphetamine pills and a kilogram of crystal meth.

Comments

comments

Powered by Facebook Comments

Short URL: http://www.chiangraitimes.com/?p=52536

Posted by on Feb 26 2018. Filed under Chiangrai News. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. Both comments and pings are currently closed.

Share It

Photo of White Beach in Boracay, Philippines

Recently Added

Learning Thai with Jen