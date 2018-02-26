Posted by Editor

Former Intelligence Officer Arrested in Mae Chan, Chiang Rai With 114,000 Meth Pills and a Kilo of Crystal Meth

CHIANG RAI – A former police intelligence officer was arrested early Monday morning together with a woman while allegedly smuggling 114,000 methamphetamine pills and a kilogram of crystal meth in Mae Chan Chiang Rai.

Jatuphum Maprai, 33, from Nakhon Pathom and Praewplogy Pawiang, 21, from Ratchaburi, were arrested at the Kiew Thap Yung checkpoint on Phaholyothin Road in Mae Chan district’s Tambon Mae Chan at 2.40am.

After police at the checkpoint had waved down the car driven by Jatuphum, he showed them an ID card indicating he was an intelligence officer and asked the officers to let him pass through the checkpoint.

However, police decided to check his credentials and found that Jatuphum had in fact resigned from the intelligence agency.

After a search of his vehicle police found 114,000 methamphetamine pills and a kilogram of crystal meth.

