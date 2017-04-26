Wednesday, April 26th, 2017 | Posted by

Former Ghana Coach Milovan Rajevac Named Thailand’s National Team Coach

BANGKOK – The Football Association of Thailand (FAT) has appointed front-runner Milovan Rajevac from Serbia the new head coach of the national football team.

The announcement of the new coach was made at a packed press conference by FAT technical chief Witthaya Laohakul.  Rajevac, 63, will replace Thai coach Kiatisak Senamuang. who stepped down on March 31 following heavy defeats in World Cup qualifiers.

Rajevac steered Ghana to the quarter-finals of the 2010 World Cup. He has also coached Qatar and Algeria and is renowned for instilling discipline.

According to reports, his asking salary was two million baht a month – the same amount the FAT paid Kiatisak.

