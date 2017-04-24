Posted by Editor

Former DSI Chief Sacked for Being Unusually Rich

BANGKOK – Thailand’s Prime Minister’s Office has dismissed Tarit Pengdith, former director-general of the Department of Special Investigation (DSI), from government service for being unusually rich, effective from April 3, 2017

PM’s secretary-general Gen Wilas Aroonsri said the dismissal of Mr Tarit was as recommended by the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) after the NACC had investigated and subequently passed a resolution declaring that Mr Tarit became unusually weathly while holding the post of director-general of the DSI.

The NACC found that Mr Tarit’s wealth had increased and his liabilities reduced while in that position and concluded he was unexplainably richer by 346.6 million baht .

Deputy Prime Minister Wissanu Krea-ngam said in response to reporters’ questions that the dismissal was recommended by the NACC, the dismissal order was final and Mr Tarit could not petition against it.

On Sunday, NACC member Preecha Lertkamolmart revealed the graft agency was preparing to freeze almost 100 million baht in assets as part of a fresh probe into Mr Tarit’s his allegedly ill-gotten wealth.

Mr Preecha said the NACC recently appointed him to chair a panel to make the investigation. His panel had credible information that Mr Tarit had transferred large qantities of assets to his close aides.

The assets were being examined and would be frozen if those having them in their possession could not explain their origins.

The NACC had earlier frozen 90 million baht of assets in Mr Tarit’s possession.

