Posted by Editor

Former Bureau Head of DSI Falls to His Death from Condo in Nonthaburi

–

NONTHABURI – Pol Lt Arthitaya Phibal, a police investigator at Muang district police station in Nonthaburi, has reported that a former bureau head of the Department of Special Investigation “apparently fell” from the eighth floor of a condominium building in Nonthaburi.

The body of Pol Col Nirand Adulyasak, 61, a former chief of the Department of Special Investigation’s (DSI) bureau of technology crime, was found with no personal identification.

Pol Lt Arthitaya Phibal, said the victim’s son identified the dead man, who apparently fell at mid-morning Monday from the car park of River Ride Condominium on Phibun Songkhram Road.

Investigation continues, however, to try to confirm the actual cause of death, although foul play appeared unlikely.

Nirand’s son, Pol Lt Col Kawin Adulyasak, a traffic police inspector with Bang Pho police station in Bang Sue district of Bangkok, met the Nonthaburi police and identified his father.

He told police Nirand had retired from the DSI last year. He said his father drove him to work each day at the Bang Pho police station before travelling on to his job at a rental book shop near Yothinburi School, also in Bang Sue district.

The father recently had contracted back pains and bad begun visiting a gym at the condominium where his body was found, said the son, adding that so far as he knew, Nirand had no other major health issues, nor did he suffer from stress.

Pol Lt Col Kawin said he believed his father had accidentally fallen from the building as police theorise.

Pol Col Pannaphat Dechchotiphisit, chief of the Nonthaburi’s Muang district police station, said the police investigation found Pol Col Nirand fell from the eighth floor of the condominium building where he parked his car.

The fall occurred after Nirand had finished his workout at the sport club on the 10th floor, and descended two floors to get his car, said Pol Col Pannaphat. Nirand had possibly leaned against a low wall of the car park and fallen accidentally.

Pol Col Paisit Wongmuang, chief of the DSI, said all investigations into political cases Nirand had handled in the past were complete and suspects indicted before he had moved to the technology crime bureau.

Comments

comments

Powered by Facebook Comments