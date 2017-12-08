Posted by Editor

Foreigners with Thai Partners Living in Khon Kaen Treated to fun Outing at International Food Fair

–

KHON KAEN – Foreigners married to Thai women living in the Northeastern Province of Khon Kaen were treated to a fun outing with an international food fair at City Hall on Thursday.

They got to watch demonstrations of Thai cooking and show their own skill at making spicy green papaya salad in a somtam contest.

–

The event was part of the combined International Silk Festival, Phuk Siao Tradition and Red Cross Fair continuing through Sunday (December 10).

There were also a phuk siao (friendship-making) ritual, a silk-fashion show, concerts, exhibitions and muay thai matches.

The northeastern province, well-known for its high-quality silk and the mudmee tie-dyeing technique, is also famed for its sizeable population of “foreign sons-in-laws”.

–

–

The International Silk Festival, the Phuk Siao Tradition, and the Khon Kaen Red Cross Fair has taken place this year from 29th November to 10th December 2017. It’s being held in front of the Khon Kaen City Hall.

Activities include an international food fair, a silk fashion show, concerts, contests, exhibitions, and Thai-style boxing. The Phuk Siao, or friendship-making, ritual is one of the highlights.

Source: The Nation

Comments

comments

Powered by Facebook Comments