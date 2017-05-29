Foreign Tourists Advised to Avoid Bangkok During Royal Cremation

BANGKOK – The Ministry of Tourism and Sports has advised foreign tourists to travel outside Bangkok during the royal cremation ceremony of HM King Bhumibol Adulyadej in late October in a move to avoid traffic congestion.

The Ministry of Tourism and Sports will release an official travel advisory for foreigners coming to Thailand in October to inform them about the royal cremation which will take place from October 25-29, according to the Thai National News Bureau.

Tourism and Sports Minister Kobkarn Wattanavrangul said that in order to avoid traffic congestion, foreign visitors are advised to stay outside of Bangkok during the cremation period. Information on tourist attractions outside the capital will be included in the advisory, she said.

Activities around the cremation site at Sanam Luang will be allowed only prior to the ceremony and must be cleared out when notified.

The cremation of HM King Bhumibol Adulyadej will take place on October 26, which has been declared a National public holiday.

Source: The Nation