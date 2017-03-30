Posted by Editor

Foreign Tourist Jumps to his Death at Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi Airport

BANGKOK – Sirote Duangratana, General Manager of Suvarnabhumi international airport in Bangkok has told reporters that a 32-year-old man holding Australian and Irish passports fell four floors to his death from an escalator at about 6.25 am on Thursday morning.

The man was identified the man as Alan Paul Grimes who held an Australian passport and an Irish passport.

Sirote said security guards were informed at 6.25am that a foreign man had fallen from an escalator on the fourth floor of the terminal to the first floor.

Medical staff gave him first aid and he was rushed to Samitivej Srinakarin Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 8.06am.

Surveillance camera footage showed that he took an escalator from the third floor to the fourth floor, close to Gate 5 of the passenger terminal, and then jumped when he reached the top of the escalator, according to Mr Sirote. He landed on the first floor near Gate 4.

Kittpong Kittikachorn, the safety director of Suvarnabhumi Airport, said similar incidents have occured in the past and authorities installed 2.5-metre-high glass walls both inside and outside the terminal.

He said the man managed to avoid the walls and jumped, saying he has ordered engineers to consider additional safety walls.

Source: Bangkok Post, Thai PBS

Comments

comments

Powered by Facebook Comments