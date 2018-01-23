Posted by Editor

Ford Ranger Beats Out Toyota to Become the Top-Selling Pickup in Thailand

The Ford Ranger pick-up truck achieved all-time record sales across the Asia-Pacific region in 2017, up 22 per cent from the previous year to 134,100 vehicles.

“The Ranger’s toughness, capability, smart technologies, design, fuel-efficiency and comfort allow it to continue setting the industry benchmark in the region and globally for mid-size pickup trucks,” said Ford Asia Pacific vice president Mark Ovenden.

Sales in Australia, New Zealand, the Philippines, Taiwan, Thailand and Vietnam represented full-year records.

Thailand was Ford’s best-selling Ranger market globally.

The Ranger also finished 2017 as the best-selling pickup in Vietnam, Taiwan, Cambodia, Myanmar and New Caledonia, and was the top-selling vehicle overall in New Zealand for the third consecutive year.

“The Ranger is integral to our business in Thailand and across Southeast Asia,” said Yukontorn “Vickie” Wisadkosin, president of Ford Asean. “The versatility and durability of this segment-defining pickup continues to attract a wide range of loyal Ford Ranger customers.”

