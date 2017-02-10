Posted by Editor

Flower Growers in Chiang Rai Experiencing Decline in Rose Sales as Valentines Day Approaches

CHIANG RAI – Several flower-growers in Chiang Rai province are confronting low purchase orders, particularly for roses, ahead of Valentine’s Day next Tuesday.

Poonsak Kidmoong, owner of Poonsak Rose Garden, told reporters his business was trying to cope with a lack of purchase orders from customers in Chiang Rai itself, in neighbouring provinces, in Laos and in Myanmar.

Previously, he sold 70-80 per cent of his garden’s capacity of 20,000 rose bushes per year. This year, rose sales have fallen by more than half, to 20-30 per cent of capacity. At present, he is growing no more than 5,000 rose bushes.

Other flower growers in Chiang Rai have been facing similar difficulties, while some have asked him to deliver their flowers to other areas in Chiang Rai, but he refused, struggling with low orders for his own flowers.

The wholesale price for a rose bush averages Bt30-Bt35, and the retail price is Bt40. The prices cannot be raised in this sluggish market, Poonsak said.

“The reason for the sluggish flower market before the Valentine’s Day period is not certain. But I believe it is result of the economic conditions. People are saving their money or making other choices,” he said.

