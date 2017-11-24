Friday, November 24th, 2017 | Posted by

Five Visa Overstays Arrested in Chantaburi Province

CHANTABURI – Immigration and the Royal Thai Police in the eastern province of Chanthaburi on Thursday rounded up four Indian nationals and a Vietnamese national for allegedly overstaying their visas.

The alleged illegal immigrants were arrested during separate raids at resorts and a hotel in Muang district.

The raids were in response to the government’s order to crack down on illegal immigrants as their presence is considered a national security threat.

The crackdown is also aimed at stopping human trafficking as well as illegal workers in the fisheries industry.

Source: The Nation

Comments

comments

Powered by Facebook Comments

Short URL: http://www.chiangraitimes.com/?p=50300

Posted by on Nov 24 2017. Filed under Tourist in the News. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. Both comments and pings are currently closed.

Share It

Photo of White Beach in Boracay, Philippines
Photo of His Majesty the King Bhumibol Adulyadej

Recently Added

Learning Thai with Jen