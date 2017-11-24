Posted by Editor

Five Visa Overstays Arrested in Chantaburi Province

–

CHANTABURI – Immigration and the Royal Thai Police in the eastern province of Chanthaburi on Thursday rounded up four Indian nationals and a Vietnamese national for allegedly overstaying their visas.

The alleged illegal immigrants were arrested during separate raids at resorts and a hotel in Muang district.

The raids were in response to the government’s order to crack down on illegal immigrants as their presence is considered a national security threat.

The crackdown is also aimed at stopping human trafficking as well as illegal workers in the fisheries industry.

Source: The Nation

Comments

comments

Powered by Facebook Comments