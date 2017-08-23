Posted by Editor

Five Suspects in Khon Kaen Karaoke Girl Murder Indicted in Court

–

KHON KAEN – The Khon Kaen public prosecutor on Tuesday (Aug 22) formally indicted five suspects allegedly involved in the murder of a karaoke bargirl and cutting up her body to facilitate burial in order to conceal their crime.

Charges of pre-meditated murder, removal of the body to cover up crime, theft, illegal detention and carrying arms in public were filed by the prosecutor against Ms Preeyanut “Preaw” Nonwangchai, 24, Ms Kavita “Earn” Ratchada, 25, Ms Apiwan “Jae” Sattayabandhit and Mr Wasin Namprom.

Ms Apiwan was also charged with illegal possession of illicit drug while Ms Jidarat “Benz” Promkhun, 21, was only charged with theft.

The five suspects were accused of murdering Ms Warissara “Am” Klinjui, a karaoke bargirl in Khon Kaen. The decomposed body of Warisara was found buried at Ban Nonsa-nga village in Khao Suan Kwang district on May 25. The body was chopped to two pieces.

They have been detained for altogether 84 days – the maximum detention period permissible by law.

The case was accepted by the Khon Kaen provincial court for consideration. The suspects would be brought to testify before the court today (Aug 23).

Source: Thai PBS

Comments

comments

Powered by Facebook Comments