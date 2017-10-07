Five South Korean’s Arrested in Bangkok for Running Online Gambling Operation

BANGKOK – Five South Korean’s were arrested and detained on Thursday after Tourist Police raided a Bangkok condominium allegedly running an illegal online gambling operation.

Confiscated during the raid were five desk computers, 10 computer screens, four laptops, 14 mobile phones and 44 SIM cards.

Pol Maj-General Surachet Harnpon, acting tourism commissioner, said that the raid and arrests resulted from a tip-off from South Korean Embassy officials regarding a group of South Korean organised criminals running an illegal gambling operation.

An initial investigation found that the group of South Koreans rented a condominium room on Satupradit Road.

After being granted a search warrant by the court, police raided the room on Thursday. Surachet said the South Koreans were caught red-handed as they were taking in football bets as police raided their room.

The commissioner said the suspects confessed that they were hired to operate the online football gambling website (http://boy-vv.com) that took bets from gamblers in South Korea.

Some 600-700 gamblers placed bets daily, police said, with the operation funded by investors in South Korea.

The five have been charged with conducting illegal online gambling and working in the country without a permit.

Source: The Nation