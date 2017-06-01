Posted by Editor

Five Foreign Criminal Suspects Nabbed in Thailand

BANGKOK – Thailand’s Immigration police chief Pol Lt-General Natthorn Phrosunthorn told a press conference in Bangkok on Thursday a suspected assassin on Russia’s most-wanted list, an armed robbery suspect, an escaped convict, a “mafia-style” fugitive and an alleged German counterfeiter were arrested recently in five separate busts in Thailand.

The four foreign suspects were brought to a briefing on Thursday by the Immigration Bureau.

Pol Lt Gen Nathathorn said 35 year-old Russian Andrey Dyatkovskiy was on the most wanted list of Russian authorities and on the Interpol red list for allegedly killing several people.

Andrey Dzyatkovskiy, 35, was arrested in the northeastern province of Roi Et on May 25 following a request by Russian intelligence agencies.

In a second case, Russian robbery suspect Evgeny Korovin, 26, was arrested in Phuket last week. Interpol had issued a Red Notice for Korovin for armed robbery and breaking and entering.

After his arrest, he was also found to have overstayed his visa in Thailand and was charged appropriately. In the third case, Russian jailbreak suspect Dimitrii Shhuratov, 29, was arrested on May 19 in a hotel in Bangkok.

He is wanted in Russia for allegedly breaking out of prison and assaulting prison guards. His visa was revoked on the grounds that he was a danger to society and he faced further legal action, Natthorn said.

A fourth foreigner was alleged Russian mafia leader Anatolii Samodov, 56, who was arrested on May 22 at a Pattaya condominium in Chon Buri’s Bang Lamung district.

Samodov allegedly led a criminal network that rigged auctions for public-sector projects by threatening competitors and forcing them to withdraw their bids, causing damage to the Russian economy.

In the fifth case, German national Maurice Hockelmann, 25, was arrested in Bangkok’s Thung Kru district on Monday. Hockelmann allegedly led a criminal network that counterfeited euro banknotes 260 times before he fled to Thailand.

Source: The Nation, Bangkok Post

