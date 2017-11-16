Posted by Editor

First Thai Herbal Store Launched in Chiang Khong, Chiang Rai

–

CHIANG RAI – A network of Thai herbal product makers has officially launched its first herbal product store in Chiang Rai’s Chiang Khong to promote greater cooperation among members and boost product sales.

The opening of the first herbal product store of the group, which is located in Chiang Khong sub-district of Chiang Rai, was also supported by the Research and Consultancy Institute of Thammasat University and the Industrial Promotion Department.

The network consists of herbal product manufacturers from Chiang Rai, Surat Thani, Sakon Nakhon and Prachinburi provinces. It was created to allow the members to develop closer ties among themselves as well as provide advice and support to each other.

They are also determined to increase the number of market channels for their goods and expand their network by including herb farmers, and herbal product manufacturers from other provinces in the near future.

The store, also known as Thai Herb@Chiang Rai, carries a variety of herbal products from four provinces and offers a traditional Thai massage service. It also provides information about local attractions in Chiang Khong to visitors.

By Nuppol Suvansombut

Comments

comments

Powered by Facebook Comments