Friday, September 29th, 2017 | Posted by

First Look at Prototypes for Trump’s Border Wall with Mexico

US Customs and Border Protection acting deputy commissioner Ronald Vitiello shows a concept illustration of an enforcement zone of the US-Mexico border (AP)

WASHINGTON – The U.S. government gave the media a first peek Wednesday at construction of prototypes for President Donald Trump’s proposed border wall.

Crews working on two of the eight prototypes moved dirt, with one of the crews also installing steel reinforcing bars before concrete is poured.

Each crew gets only 18.2 square metres to work on their prototype, prompting some to do assembly work elsewhere before moving the structure to their designated position.

A Border Patrol agent walks with a Department of Homeland Security official as crews work on prototypes for a proposed border wall in front of the primary border structure separating Tijuana, Mexico, behind, and San Diego Wednesday,- Photo AP

Contractors have 30 days to finish, the rectangular construction zone is fenced off from public viewing in a remote area of San Diego along the border with Mexico.

The models will be tested for the ability to withstand sustained drilling with power tools and to deter crossers with anti-climbing features. They also must be aesthetically pleasing from the north side.

The government will consider the models to guide the proposed construction on the nearly 3,200 kilometre border with Mexico. Trump says he wants them to be see-through.

By The Associated Press

The president is Misleading the American public,’ Activist Says

Comments

comments

Powered by Facebook Comments

Short URL: http://www.chiangraitimes.com/?p=49074

Posted by on Sep 29 2017. Filed under World News. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. Both comments and pings are currently closed.

Share It

Photo of White Beach in Boracay, Philippines

In Loving Memory of His Majesty the King

Photo of His Majesty the King Bhumibol Adulyadej

Recently Added

Learning Thai with Jen