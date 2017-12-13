Posted by Editor

First International Jazz Festival Coming to Chiang Rai’s Singha Park in February 2018

–

CHIANG RAI – Singha Corporation joins with event organizer Neekrung Connect in hosting its first international jazz festival featuring performances by award-winning artists and emerging jazz stars from around the world along with a lineup of exceptionally talented local performers.

Set to be one of the finest jazz festivals in Thailand and taking place on February 2-3, 2018, it will allow audiences a rare opportunity to enjoy exhilarating entertainment and a cool ambience surrounded by glorious nature in Singha Park, Chiang Rai.

Early-bird tickets go on sale from today through December 31 for the special price of 1,800 baht (2-day pass) down from the normal price of 2,500 baht.

The tickets are available at all Thai Ticket Major outlets as well as online at www.ThaiTicketMajor.com

–

Jazz lovers should make a note in their calendars not to miss the extraordinary music from some of the world’s greatest jazz legends, among them Brian McKnight who is set to perform for the first time in Thailand.

Born in Buffalo, New York, McKnight is recognized for his strong falsetto and belting range. With 16 Grammy Awards nominations to his credit, the American R&B singer-songwriter, arranger, producer, and musician is a multi-instrumentalist who plays piano, guitar, bass guitar, percussion, trombone, tuba, flugelhorn and trumpet the equal ease.

His honors include an American Music Award, Billboard Music Award, Soul Train Music Award and an NAACP Image Award.

Since the debut of his self-titled album in 1992, he has released 14 full-length recordings spawning such hits on the Billboard Hot 100 and the R&B charts as “One Last Cry”, “Back at One”, “The Only One for Me”, “Anytime” and “Love of My Life”.

McKnight’s newest release “Genesis”, which hit the stores in August this year, is one of his best albums, and also marks 25 years since his debut. “Genesis” earned him nominations for 2 awards – Outstanding Album & Outstanding Male Vocalist.

–

Another highlight is Joey Alexander, the 13-year Indonesian contemporary jazz pianist and child prodigy. Born on the island of Bali, Joey originally learned about jazz from his dad and began playing piano at the age of six. He later moved to New York determined to learn music and quickly made in into the spotlight with appearances and interviews for The Today Show, 60 Minutes, CNN, The New York Times, and a host of other television, radio and print media.

Joey became the first Indonesian musician to chart on Billboard 200 when his first studio album “My Favorite Things” debuted in 2015.

Released on Motema Music, “My Favorite Things” garnered Grammy Award nominations for “Best Jazz Instrumental Album” and “Best Improvised Solo”, making him the youngest jazz artist ever nominated for a Grammy.

Joey brings his talent to the attention of music lovers everywhere, mesmerizing long-time industry professionals, and inspiring other young musicians to pursue their own dreams.

–

The festival also features a remarkably diverse roster of established stars on the international jazz scene including Jeremy Monteiro, a Singaporean jazz pianist, singer and composer who is regarded as one of the foremost jazz pianists in Asia.

–

Alemay Fernandez is also a rising star on the Asian jazz scene and has been hailed by Time Out magazine as one of Singapore’s best-loved entertainers.

–

Susan de Jong is a famous jazz singer from South Australia. Inspired by jazz legends from the ’50s to now, Susan touches the heart and moves the soul with styles from jazz and blues to pop, rock and R&B.

–

With more than two decades of singing to his credit, Richard Jackson is a well-known Gospel and R&B legend from Ohio, USA. He combines incredible tone with intelligent phrasing and heartfelt intensity. His smooth vocals and steady stage presence have won the hearts of international audiences.

Richard was a featured artiste at the Singtel Singapore F1 Grand Prix Inaugural Night Race in September 2008, and performed as part of the Singapore Arts Festival in 2009.

Japanese trumpeter Aya Takazawa started playing the piano at the age of five and the trumpet at age 10. After graduating from Kunitachi College of Music in Tokyo, she recorded a Jazz CD with Tokyo Brass Unit and scored a major hit on the Japanese jazz music charts.

–

In 2009 she played solo for the first time as a Japanese female trumpeter at the commemoration ceremony of the United Nations Population Fund held in New York. Her expressive power received the highest praise from top diplomats from all over the world.

She is now leads her own jazz band, the Takazawa Aya Quintet, and is considered one of the most promising trumpet players in Japan.

In addition to the international performers, the event also features leading Thai saxophonist Koh Mr. Saxman, Pui Duangporn, who made a name for herself on The Voice, The Sound of Siam, and Infinity – Thailand’s first fusion jazz band founded by Sarayout Supunyo and Tewan Subsanyakorn, the latter considered one of Thailand’s best sax players.

–

The Thailand International Jazz Festival 2018 not only offers music fans an incredible lineup in the pleasant environment of Singha Park, but also includes a musical skills workshop led by Australian artiste Susan De Jong and other jazz professionals.

By Patcharee Luenguthai

– – –

For more details, contact Neekrung Call Center at 084-714-000 or join the conversations at Facebook.com/SinghaparkChiangrai and th-th.facebook.com/neekrungtogo.

