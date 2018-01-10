Wednesday, January 10th, 2018 | Posted by

Fire Destroys Monks’ Residence at Temple in Chiang Khong, Chiang Rai

Firefighters took almost an hour to put out the blaze after it engulfed the two-storey building.

CHIANG RAI – A fire swept through the living quarters of monks and novices at a temple in Chiang Rai’s Chiang Khong district on Tuesday morning.

Police said the fire started at Wat Prao Kud in Sri Lanna village in Tambon Krueng at 7.30am.

Eight fire engines took almost an hour to put out the blaze after it engulfed the two-storey building, which was also used to store Buddha images and other valuables belonging to the temple.

The cause of the fire has yet to be determined. Witnesses said it broke out when monks and novices were working in the temple grounds and no one was inside.

The value of damage has yet to be estimated.

Comments

comments

Powered by Facebook Comments

Short URL: http://www.chiangraitimes.com/?p=51424

Posted by on Jan 10 2018. Filed under Chiangrai News. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. Both comments and pings are currently closed.

Share It

Photo of White Beach in Boracay, Philippines

Recently Added

Learning Thai with Jen
Learning Thai with Jen