Fire Destroys Monks’ Residence at Temple in Chiang Khong, Chiang Rai

CHIANG RAI – A fire swept through the living quarters of monks and novices at a temple in Chiang Rai’s Chiang Khong district on Tuesday morning.

Police said the fire started at Wat Prao Kud in Sri Lanna village in Tambon Krueng at 7.30am.

Eight fire engines took almost an hour to put out the blaze after it engulfed the two-storey building, which was also used to store Buddha images and other valuables belonging to the temple.

The cause of the fire has yet to be determined. Witnesses said it broke out when monks and novices were working in the temple grounds and no one was inside.

The value of damage has yet to be estimated.

