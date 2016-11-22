Tuesday, November 22nd, 2016 | Posted by

Father, Two Daughters Struck and Killed by Bangkok to Yala Train

NAKHON SI THAMMARAT – A 37 year-old Thai man and his two young daughters were killed Tuesday when they were struck by a train while he was taking them to school on his scooter.

They were killed by a train at a railway crossing in Cha-uat district of Nakhon Si Thammarat on Tuesday morning, the accident was reported to police around 7.10am in the morning.

Ekaphan Kliengmanee, 37, Chompoonuch Kliengmanee, 12 and Krongkwan Kliengmanee, 11 were dead at the scene when emergency units arrived. The two girls were studying at Cha-uat Vittayakarn School.

The motorcycle was hit by a train outbound from Bangkok to Yala. It was reportedly dragged about 100 metres down the track before the train could stop after the impact.

Police said there was thick fog in the area on Tuesday morning. It was likely Ekaphan did not see or hear the train coming. The train driver will be called in for questioning.

