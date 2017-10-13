Posted by Editor

Father of Chinese Woman Killed in Hua Hin Files Complaint with Justice Ministry after Thai Police Slow to Prosecute

BANGKOK – The father of a 25 year-old Chinese woman killed in a road accident in Hua Hin last week has filed a complained with the Justice Ministry on the slow prosecution concerning the death of his daughter.

Mr. Jun Mei Gao from China filed the complaint with Tawatchai Thaikyo, deputy permanent secretary for justice, regarding the death of his 25-year-old daughter, Juan Gao, in Hua Hin district, Prachuap Khiri Khan.

Mr Jun’s, lawyer Narong Thongkham told the Bangkok Post that 25 year-old Juan Gao was riding a motorcycle and making a U-turn when a delivery van carrying fresh pork crashed into her, throwing her body 19 meters from the accident scene. She died in Hospital

Mr Narong said the accident happened in an urban area of Hua-Hin where speeding was prohibited.

Mr Jun had first sought help from Thailand’s Tourism and Sports Ministry because Juan was a tourist who legally visited Thailand. He told them that there was no concrete progress from police after they received a complaint on the incident.

They only made an appointment for the father to negotiate for damages with the insurance firm of the van.

Mr Jun said he was running out of money as the morgue where her body was kept charged him 2,000 baht a day. The alternative was even more costly — the transport of the body back to China would cost more than 100,000 baht. Besides, the pork transporter would not meet him.

Mr Tawatchai said he wondered why local police had not pressed charges as the incident had happened several days ago.

