Posted by Editor

Father and Son from UK Killed in Head-on-Crash with Trailer Truck in Surat Thani

–

SURAT THANI – A Briton and his 81 year-old father died and his 78 year-old mother was seriously hurt when their pickup truck crashed head-on with a trailer truck on a curve in Phanom district of this southern province on Friday night.

Pol Capt Kanthapol Srisuksai, deputy investigation chief at the Phanom police station told the Bangkok Post that police and rescue workers found the three British nationals trapped inside a Chevrolet pickup truck.

The 44-year-old driver and his 82-year-old father were sitting in the front seat and the driver’s 78-year-old mother was sitting in the cab.

They were severely injured and rushed to Surat Thani Hospital, however the two men died shortly afterward.

Police reported they were on the way to Phuket when their vehicle lost control at the curve, causing it to crash head-on with the trailer truck travelling in the opposite direction.

Police believed the driver might have not been familiar with the route. They are continuing to investigate.

By Supapong Chaolan

Comments

comments

Powered by Facebook Comments