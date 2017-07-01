Posted by Editor

Fake Bangkok Taxi Driver Arrested over Rape and Robbery of Chinese Tourist

–

BANGKOK – Police have arrested a taxi driver who allegedly raped and robbed a Chinese tourist.

Khan Na Yow police arrested Chaipat Klinsukhon, 32, on Friday night. He was taken to re-enact the crime at the scene at 10am on Saturday.

Pol Colonel Sing Singdej, commander of Khan Na Yow police station, said the Chinese tourist, 42, filed a complaint with his station at 1am on Wednesday, alleging that Chaipat had raped her and taken her smartphone and 2,000 baht in cash.

Sing said police checked CCTV footage to trace Chaipat before making an arrest.

The driver admitted that he had picked up the tourist at a bus stop in front of Soi Navamin 103. The woman wanted to go to Soi Nuanchan 32, but it is alleged that he took her to Chatuchote road and raped and robbed her.

Sing said Chaipat had faked his taxi licence plate, causing trouble for the driver of taxi registered under that number on at least three occasions.

