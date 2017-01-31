Tuesday, January 31st, 2017 | Posted by

English Mentors Tip of the Week – When the Word ‘House’ is used

 

When the word ‘house’ is used as a verb, it is pronounced ‘howz’.

“The workers were housed (howzed) in tents.”
“They converted the old cinema so that they could house (howz) twelve employees.”

When we say they were ‘housed’, it means they were made to live in tents.

You can house (howz) people in a house.

A ‘house’ is just the building.

“They managed to build this house and all the other surrounding buildings.”
“After you pass the house on the right, you need to turn left.”

A place that’s lived in is called ‘home’.

“The guests treat it like their home.”
“We will be at home tonight if you want to visit.”

 

