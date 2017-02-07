Posted by Editor

English Mentors Tip of the Week – How to Pronounce “OUGH”

There are a few different ways to pronounce ‘ough’ in English words. Here are some rules you need to know.

‘Ough’ pronounced as ‘uff’

‘Ough’ is pronounced ‘uff’ in ‘tough’, ‘rough’ and ‘enough’.

Don’t go out in the rough seas.

This steak is too tough to chew.

That’s enough.

‘Ough’ pronounced as ‘off’

You pronounce it as ‘off’ in ‘cough’ and ‘trough’.

Try not to cough during the concert.

You soak clothes in a laundry trough.

‘Ough’ pronounced as ‘o’

You pronounce it as ‘o’ for ‘dough’, ‘though’ and ‘although’.

You stretch pizza dough rather than rolling it, although some say it makes no difference. I still make it though.

‘Ough’ pronounced as ‘ow’

It’s pronounced ‘ow’ in ‘bough’, ‘plough’ and ‘drought’.

You have to plough fields before you plant seeds.

‘Bough’ is another word for a tree branch.

A ‘drought’ is a long time without rain.

