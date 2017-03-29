Posted by Editor

Electricty Blackout Effects Businesses in 5 Northern Provinces

CHIANG RAI – An Electricity blackout effected Northern Thailand that left vast areas of five provinces to be without electricity for almost two hours.

The Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand said the blackout was caused by the power transmission cables at its Mae Moh power generation plant in Lampang being disconnected from the cabling system.

It was not immediately known what caused the disconnection of its 230 kV power cable but EGAT said the problem has been fixed and the electricity supply was back to the system before noon today.

The electricity blackout affected five upper northern provinces which include Chiang Rai, Chiang Mai, Lampang, Lamphun and Phayao.

All businesses were affected by the blackout since 10.00am.

It was not immediately known how much damages the businesses suffered from the power blackout

