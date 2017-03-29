Wednesday, March 29th, 2017 | Posted by

Electricty Blackout Effects Businesses in 5 Northern Provinces

The blackout effected businesses in Chiang Rai for approximately 2 hours.

 

CHIANG RAI – An Electricity blackout effected Northern Thailand that left vast areas of five provinces to be without electricity for almost two hours.

The Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand said the blackout was caused by the power transmission cables at its Mae Moh power generation plant in Lampang being disconnected from the cabling system.

It was not immediately known what caused the disconnection of its 230 kV power cable but EGAT said the problem has been fixed and the electricity supply was back to the system before noon today.

The electricity blackout affected five upper northern provinces which include Chiang Rai, Chiang Mai, Lampang, Lamphun and Phayao.

All businesses were affected by the blackout since 10.00am.

It was not immediately known how much damages the businesses suffered from the power  blackout

Comments

comments

Powered by Facebook Comments

Short URL: http://www.chiangraitimes.com/?p=45859

Posted by on Mar 29 2017. Filed under Chiangrai News. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. Both comments and pings are currently closed.

Share It

Photo of White Beach in Boracay, Philippines

In Loving Memory of His Majesty the King

Photo of His Majesty the King Bhumibol Adulyadej

Recently Added

Learning Thai with Jen