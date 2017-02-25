Posted by Editor

Dutchman Wanted for Investment Fraud Nabbed by Interpol Thailand

BANGKOK – Interpol Thailand’s Pol Maj-General Apichat Suriboonya has reported that a Dutch National wanted for almost a decade in connection with a European property investment fraud was arrested at Suvarnabhumi International Airport in Bangkok on Saturday morning.

Authorities arrested Olav-Wilhelmus Johannes Baartmans, who had been in hiding in Thailand, as a result of a joint operation by Thai police and Interpol.

Pol Maj-General Apichat Suriboonya said Thailand’s Interpol division had been informed by Interpol Netherlands two years ago that Mr. Baartmans had fled to Thailand in August 2007. A warrant was issued at the time for his arrest but it want until a recent tip that police were able to apprehend him

Baartmans,was initially charged with overstay in Thailand, Police have been in touch with the Netherlands Embassy and Interpol Netherlands who will seek his extradition.

Meanwhile, Immigration Police in Nong Khai arrested a South Korean businessman wanted over the alleged embezzlement of 52 million won (Bt1.7 million) in construction materials bought in South Korea last year.

Bu Yon Kyan, 58, was nabbed while trying to sneak into Thailand at a border pier in Nong Khai’s Tha Bo district, having taken a long-tailed boat from Laos. He was initially charged with illegally entering Thailand.

It was reported that Bu also carried out construction business in Laos and had visited Nong Khai several times before the arrest. Police have contacted the South Korean Embassy in Bangkok to arrange for extradition.

