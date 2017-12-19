Posted by Editor

Dutchman Detained in Northeastern Thailand Over Mother-Son Murder

SURIN – A man Dutchman identified as Rene Meeuwisser, from the Netherlands, is being held for questioning by the Royal Thai Police after a mother and her adult son were found stabbed to death at their house in Muang district of Surin Province, Thai media reported on Tuesday.

Mr. Meeuwisser was detained at a hospital where he received treatment for injuries suspected to have been sustained during a struggle with the victims.

Noi Sadomsuk, 57, and her son Phatcharin Sadomsuk, 30 were found dead on Tuesday morning at house No 87 in Ban Khok Muang of tambon Sawai, the reports said. It was reported to police about 7.30am.

A preliminary police investigation found that Meeuwisser was seen riding a motorcycle with a license plate registered in Ubon Ratchathani to the victims’ home early on Monday night.

According to Thai Media Mr. Meeuwisser called for help via the 1669 hotline of the National Institute for Emergency Medicine late that night, saying he had been injured in a road accident.

He asked to be taken to Surin Hospital, where he was later detained by police.

The victims sister Wari Sadomsuk, 20, told police Mr Meeuwisser was a Facebook friend of her elder sister, who had wanted to avoid the man.

He had visited her home once last year, Ms Wari said.

Police are investigating further into the murders.

