Monday, January 23rd, 2017 | Posted by

Dutch Prime Minister Tells Immigrants Integrate or Leave

Rutte says “we have to actively defend our values” against people who refuse to integrate

.

.

THE HAGUE, – As campaigning heats up for March 15th national elections in the Netherlands, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte has released a full-page message published Monday in national newspapers saying “We have to actively defend our values” against people who refuse to integrate.

Rutte’s message was aimed at luring voters away from anti-immigration lawmaker Geert Wilders hard-line platform.

Rutte, leader of the center-right People’s Party for Freedom and Democracy, says he understands calls for people who don’t integrate to leave the Netherlands. He says, “I have that feeling, too. Behave normally or go away.”

Wilders hit back on Twitter, calling Rutte “the man of open borders, the asylum tsunami, mass immigration, Islamization, lies and deception.”

Immigration and integration have been hot-button issues in the Netherlands for years. Last year’s refugee crisis did little to abate the sentiment that elites refuse to curtail the inflow of people, successive governments have taken steps to enhance the assimilation of non-natives.

This is a slow process, however, and in the meantime, every time there is a riot in an immigrant neighborhood; every time a survey shows the non-native Dutch have problematic attitudes toward homosexuality and women’s rights and every time some Moroccan-Dutch youth are implicated in a crime, Wilders benefits.

The Associated Press

 

 

 

Comments

comments

Powered by Facebook Comments

Short URL: http://www.chiangraitimes.com/?p=44524

Posted by on Jan 23 2017. Filed under World News. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. Both comments and pings are currently closed.

Share It

Photo of White Beach in Boracay, Philippines

In Loving Memory of His Majesty the King

Photo of His Majesty the King Bhumibol Adulyadej

Recently Added

Learning Thai with Jen