Drunken Tourists in Chiang Mai Get Shamed on Thai Social Media

CHIANG MAI – A video clip of a group of drunken foreign tourists riding on top of a Songthaew’s roof in Chiang Mai city has gone viral on Thailand’s Facebook community.

The video clip which has received over 1200 views was released on the Facebook account ‘Netdao Saepua’ exposing misconduct of the drunken tourists.

In the clip, the tourists who appeared to be drunk were riding on the roof of the Songthaew’s (Baht Bus) screaming and yelling into the night as the netizen followed them in her car.

In her post she explained that filmed the video while following the songtaew until it parked where she confronted the drunken tourists, warning them of their unsafe conduct.

She said she was concerned that they might fall, injure themselves and cause traffic accident.

She also urges the public transportation “Songtaew’s” not to give such a ride and prevent the incident beforehand.

Source: City News, Netdao Saepua Facebook