Drunken Father Stabs his 9 Year-old Daughter to Death in Mae Sai

CHIANG RAI – A drunken father, angry that his wife had left him and taken their youngest daughter, took a knife and viciously stabbed his eldest daughter to death in Mae Sai, on Monday, December 26th.

After the gruesome murder, the 37-year-old identified as Noi washed the body carefully, cleaned up the scene and the murder weapon – then redressed his daughter in new clothes.

He then went out and told neighbors what he had done – but no one believed him, so he went home and waited for his wife to come and visit.

When she arrived later that day she found her daughter lying on the flood dead with multiple puncture wounds to her chest. She immediately called the Mae Sai Police who hurriedly arrested 37 year-old Noi.

He was whisked away in a police truck as a lynching mob gathered around his home trying to grab him and exact instant justice for the gruesome murder of his daughter.

Police said that Noi told them his wife had left him earlier taking their youngest child and he had admitted taking his feelings out on his nine year old daughter.

His wife said that she left her husband because of his frequent drinking.

By Geoff Thomas

Source: Sanook

Photo’s Taken at the Scene by Rescue Officials

